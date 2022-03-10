Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers with his family at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results. He is running for the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his family prayed in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara on Thursday ahead of the election results. Though the exit polls indicate that Aam Aadmi Party might form the government, the current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking to the media, said the sealed EVMs would reveal what is going to happen. He asked every one to wait till the end.

The state saw a multi-pronged campaign, with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Akali Dal-BSP, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress all involved. As a result, a loud campaign was begun, with drugs, corruption, and jobs emerging as significant topics.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that his administration has done all possible in the little time he has, and the rest is up to the people. Notably, Channi is now contesting for seats in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Charanjit Singh Channi is running from both Chamkaur Sahib and the AAP stronghold of Bhadaur. The BJP has nominated Darshan Singh Shivjot, while the AAP has nominated Dr Charanjit Singh.

