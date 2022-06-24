Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

The Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position on the recent controversy about remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the same has been communicated on several platforms, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Addressing media persons ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-nation tour, beginning June 26, Kwatra was asked about the possibility of talks on the controversy during his visit to UAE. He replied, "I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore."

Highlighting the prime minister's agenda to visit UAE, Kwatra said that it will focus on two main issues. First to pay condolences on the passing away of former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and second to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for becoming President of the UAE.

Talking about the ties the two countries have, the foreign secretary said, "India and UAE relations are dynamic, robust and widespread. Energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connection is another aspect. Security, environment, education and investment are other areas of discussion between the two countries."

The Narendra Modi government had faced firestorms from several gulf countries over the expelled BJP leaders' slur against Prophet Muhammad. Indian envoys were summoned by them and registered their strong protest against the remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal.

It should be noted that UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner, the second-largest importer and exporter last year and home to over 3 million NRIs.

