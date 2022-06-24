Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    The Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position on the recent controversy about remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the same has been communicated on several platforms, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

    Jun 24, 2022, 8:54 PM IST

    The Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position on the recent controversy about remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the same has been communicated on several platforms, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday. 

    Also Read: London will be bombed first in World War 3, claims Putin's ally in chilling warning

    Addressing media persons ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-nation tour, beginning June 26, Kwatra was asked about the possibility of talks on the controversy during his visit to UAE. He replied, "I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore."

    Highlighting the prime minister's agenda to visit UAE, Kwatra said that it will focus on two main issues. First to pay condolences on the passing away of former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and second to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for becoming President of the UAE.

    Talking about the ties the two countries have, the foreign secretary said, "India and UAE relations are dynamic, robust and widespread. Energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connection is another aspect. Security, environment, education and investment are other areas of discussion between the two countries."

    The Narendra Modi government had faced firestorms from several gulf countries over the expelled BJP leaders' slur against Prophet Muhammad. Indian envoys were summoned by them and registered their strong protest against the remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal. 

    It should be noted that UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner, the second-largest importer and exporter last year and home to over 3 million NRIs.

    Also Read: Khalistan propaganda, urging UK's Sikhs to engage in murder, forces Khalsa TV to go off-air

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA
    India News

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'