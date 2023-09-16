PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

'YashoBhoomi' represents Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and is poised to become a global hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to mark his 73rd birthday with a significant event on September 17, 2023. On this special occasion, he will dedicate 'YashoBhoomi,' an impressive addition to India's infrastructure, to the nation. This day will also witness the inauguration of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25, enhancing the connectivity of the capital city.

'YashoBhoomi' represents Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and is poised to become a global hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This colossal facility covers an extensive project area exceeding 8.9 lakh square metres, with a built-up space of over 1.8 lakh square metres, firmly placing it among the world's largest MICE facilities.

At the heart of this grand complex lies the Convention Centre, spanning more than 73,000 square metres and housing 15 convention rooms, including the Main Auditorium, the Grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms.

These spaces collectively have the capacity to accommodate an impressive 11,000 delegates, making 'YashoBhoomi' a standout choice for hosting significant events. Notably, the Convention Centre features the country's largest LED media facade.

The Main Auditorium, a gem within 'YashoBhoomi,' can seat approximately 6,000 guests. It boasts an innovative automated seating system that allows for flexible configurations, ranging from a flat floor layout to an auditorium-style tiered seating arrangement.

Additionally, the auditorium is furnished with high-quality wooden flooring and acoustic wall panels, ensuring an exceptional experience for all visitors. This remarkable project is a testament to India's commitment to world-class infrastructure and sustainability.