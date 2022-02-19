  • Facebook
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Feb 19, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan at his residence -- 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also part of the delegation.

    Some of the prominent Sikh leaders who met PM Modi include -- Afghan Origin Indian National Community leaders including Guljeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Raghunath Kochar and businessman Bansari Lal Arendeh who was abducted in Kabul on September 14 allegedly at gunpoint. Notably, Afghan citizen Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was abducted by the Taliban in 2020, also met PM Modi as well.

    PM welcomed the delegation and said that they are not guests but are in their own house, adding that India is their home. He talked about the immense difficulties faced by them in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely, the PMO informed. 

    In this light, he also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community. He assured them of continuous support in future as well to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by them, the statement further said. 

    PM talked about significance of tradition of honouring Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements were made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. He talked about the immense love he received from Afghans over the years and recalled his visit to Kabul, the statement added. 

    “I was kidnapped by the Taliban from a gurudwara. They thought of us as Indian spies, wanted us to convert... We thanked PM Modi and are happy with the help of Govt of India,” said Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who came from Kabul, Afghanistan last year.

    Let’s listen to what other leaders have to say. 

