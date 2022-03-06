Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Operation Ganga: 'PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe...' Gen VK Singh

    Asianet News correspondent Prasant Reghuvamsam in Poland spoke exclusively to General VK Singh, who has been tasked to oversee evacuation in Poland. He said, "They hope to see a closure very soon, depending on the number of people," adding that "many of them had already been evacuated".
     

    Mar 6, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News correspondent Prasant Reghuvamsam, General VK Singh said they hope to see a closure very soon, depending on the number of people. He said many of them had already been evacuated.

    Singh, who has been tasked to oversee evacuation in Poland, said all volunteers had been the backbone of getting things done on the ground. "Their combined effort has made a great difference and helped forces to evacuate easily. They are a family, and the combined strength of the country which comes together to help makes the process easier," he said. 

    He further said PM Modi has made it very clear that "no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe as the government is always there for them."
    Adding further, Singh said that every evacuation is different, every circumstance is unique. "I have never had so many volunteers in such kind of evacuations," he added.

    Singh said, "I urge everyone who has been evacuated  or related to people who are evacuated to thank everyone involved in this process as their efforts made a lot of difference." Speaking about the student killed in the cross-fire, Singh said he had no details about it and preferred not to comment on it.

    Earlier, Indian envoy to Poland Nagma M Mallick expressed gratitude to General VK Singh for coming to the rescue and supervising the evacuation process. Mallick told Asianet News that they were able to accomplish a lot because of VK Singh's enthusiasm and dynamism. Singh had a stronghold and coordinated very well throughout the process, she said, praising his role.

