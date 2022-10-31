On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

The video also shows people shaking the suspension bridge cables violently. However, according to experts, doing so alone cannot compromise the structural integrity of the bridge.

A shocking CCTV footage of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse has emerged that shows the disaster unfolding. From the video, it is evident that the bridge had more people on it than the sanctioned 150. The video also shows people shaking the suspension bridge cables violently. However, according to experts, doing so alone cannot compromise the structural integrity of the bridge.

Also to note, the Gujarat government has listed the recently-renovated Morbi suspension bridge as a tourist attraction. According to media reports, many of the fatalities were caused by the rocks on the shallow riverbed. Some individuals were seen swimming to safety after the bridge collapsed, while others clung to the bridge's splintered ends.

At least 132 people lost their lives in the man-made disaster. The bridge had been thrown open to the public barely three days ago. According to reports, the entry to the suspension bridge was over-ticketed, and instead of people on the pathway moving, many were actually standing on the bridge. There are also reports that the bridge had not fitness certificate.

