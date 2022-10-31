Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    The video also shows people shaking the suspension bridge cables violently. However, according to experts, doing so alone cannot compromise the structural integrity of the bridge. 

    Oct 31, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    A shocking CCTV footage of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse has emerged that shows the disaster unfolding. From the video, it is evident that the bridge had more people on it than the sanctioned 150. The video also shows people shaking the suspension bridge cables violently. However, according to experts, doing so alone cannot compromise the structural integrity of the bridge. 

    Also Read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    Also to note, the Gujarat government has listed the recently-renovated Morbi suspension bridge as a tourist attraction. According to media reports, many of the fatalities were caused by the rocks on the shallow riverbed. Some individuals were seen swimming to safety after the bridge collapsed, while others clung to the bridge's splintered ends. 

    At least 132 people lost their lives in the man-made disaster. The bridge had been thrown open to the public barely three days ago. According to reports, the entry to the suspension bridge was over-ticketed, and instead of people on the pathway moving, many were actually standing on the bridge. There are also reports that the bridge had not fitness certificate. 

    Also Read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Must See

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed
    India News

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah
    India News

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news
    India News

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news