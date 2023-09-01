Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

Speaking exclusively with Asianet News Network, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said, "Civil Aviation Department officials who had visited Ayodhya recently had confirmed that flights will start from December. At least three carriers will be flying directly to Ayodhya."

Speaking exclusively with Rajesh Kalra, the executive chairman of the Asianet News Network, the former bureaucrat said, "Civil Aviation Department officials who had visited Ayodhya recently had confirmed that flights will start from December. At least three carriers will be flying directly to Ayodhya."

Besides, dedicated train services will also start to ensure a smooth flow of devotees in Ayodhya.

Misra said: "Dedicated trains will now come from places like Rameswaram, Tirupati and other places. All of this will have an impact on the crowd management."

When asked if the city was ready to host the massive influx of devotees when the Ram Temple doors would be opened around January 14-24, Misra said: "The Commissioner of Ayodhya made a presentation on crowd management recently. He was meticulous. He gave the description on the capacity of hotels, Dharamshalas, rain baseras (night shelters) and how many trains would come to Ayodhya.... he has given every information regarding them."

Elaborating further, Misra said that the central government is making all efforts to make Ayodhya a sacred site for all Hindus. He said that all arrangements sought by the devotees are being constructed.

The detailed interview with Nripendra Misra will be aired on Asianet News Network soon.