Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Speaking exclusively with Asianet News Network, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said, "Civil Aviation Department officials who had visited Ayodhya recently had confirmed that flights will start from December. At least three carriers will be flying directly to Ayodhya."

    The first flights to Ayodhya, where the grand Ram Mandir is nearing completion, will start operating from December this year, said Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's temple construction committee in an exclusive conversation with Asianet News Network.

    Speaking exclusively with Rajesh Kalra, the executive chairman of the Asianet News Network, the former bureaucrat said, "Civil Aviation Department officials who had visited Ayodhya recently had confirmed that flights will start from December. At least three carriers will be flying directly to Ayodhya."

    Besides, dedicated train services will also start to ensure a smooth flow of devotees in Ayodhya.

    Misra said: "Dedicated trains will now come from places like Rameswaram, Tirupati and other places. All of this will have an impact on the crowd management."

    When asked if the city was ready to host the massive influx of devotees when the Ram Temple doors would be opened around January 14-24, Misra said: "The Commissioner of Ayodhya made a presentation on crowd management recently. He was meticulous. He gave the description on the capacity of hotels, Dharamshalas, rain baseras (night shelters) and how many trains would come to Ayodhya.... he has given every information regarding them."    

    Elaborating further, Misra said that the central government is making all efforts to make Ayodhya a sacred site for all Hindus. He said that all arrangements sought by the devotees are being constructed.

    The detailed interview with Nripendra Misra will be aired on Asianet News Network soon.

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24
    India News

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'
    India News

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
    India News

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu