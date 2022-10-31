Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    The Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which has claimed over 140 lives, raises some very hard questions concerning whether the disaster could have been prevented.

    Oct 31, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    The Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which has claimed over 140 lives, raises some very hard questions concerning whether the disaster could have been prevented. Mangled remnants of the suspension bridge and tourists' personal belongings are littered around the spot. There are critical questions being asked today. Let's take a look:

    * Multiple videos showed many people on the bridge when it collapsed. How was that allowed when only 20-25 people were supposed to use it at once?

    * Why was the bridge overcrowded when its stated capacity was 150?

    * Why was access to the bridge unregulated? 

    * Was there enough manpower for crowd control, considering that the Gujarat tourism department touted the British-era suspension bridge as one of the most popular tourist destinations?

    * Why were tourists allowed to stand on the bridge, resulting in overcrowding?

    * How would a renovated bridge, thrown open just five days ago, collapse?

    * The cables from which the bridge was suspended were reportedly rusted. What kind of restoration work was undertaken upon the British-era bridge by Ajanta Oreva?

    * The pact between the Morbi Municipal Corporation and Ajanta Oreva reportedly mandated 8 to 12 months of maintenance work on the bridge. How was the bridge thrown open in just five months, that too allegedly without the civic body being notified?

    * There are reports that the renovated bridge was thrown open to the public without a fitness certificate. How was this allowed?

    * Even though the printed ticket price was Rs 17 for adults and Rs 15 for kids, why were tickets allegedly sold at Rs 50 each? 

    * How much revenue did the company earn through 'overcrowding' the bridge? 

    * Was there active connivance of the Morbi municipal corporation officials in the 'overcrowding' and alleged over-charging of tickets?

