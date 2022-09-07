Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    The redevelopment was part of one of Prime Minister Modi's 'Panch Pran' -- to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset' -- taken during his August 15 address at Red Fort. 

    Sep 7, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    The 'Kartavya Path', or Rajpath as it was formerly known, is set to be reopened for people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it at 7 pm on September 8.

    On Wednesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path', which will showcase improved public spaces. The redevelopment was part of one of Prime Minister Modi's 'Panch Pran' -- to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset' -- taken during his August 15 address at Red Fort. The 'Kartavya Path' has green spaces, lawns with walkways, improved signages, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

    Also Watch: Central Vista Avenue: Before and After PHOTOS

    Also, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are expected to enhance the public experience. The 'Kartavya Path' boasts of several sustainability features like recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management and energy-efficient lighting systems. After remaining closed for 20 months, The stretch will reopen for the public on September 9.

    Also Read: Besides Rajpath, 7 remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

    Also Read: Madness to rewrite history: Opposition targets BJP led-Centre over Rajpath renaming

