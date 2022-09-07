Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

The redevelopment was part of one of Prime Minister Modi's 'Panch Pran' -- to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset' -- taken during his August 15 address at Red Fort.

The 'Kartavya Path', or Rajpath as it was formerly known, is set to be reopened for people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it at 7 pm on September 8.

Also, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are expected to enhance the public experience. The 'Kartavya Path' boasts of several sustainability features like recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management and energy-efficient lighting systems. After remaining closed for 20 months, The stretch will reopen for the public on September 9.

