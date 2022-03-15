Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

Bibi Muskan Khan, the Karnataka student who shot to prominence during hijab protests in Karnataka and stated that hijab or ‘purdah’ is a part of Indian culture, reacted ahead of the High Court verdict which upheld the hijab ban in schools, colleges and education institutions.

Muskan, addressing the media, said, “I have faith in hijab, we will wait till the verdict is out. I appeal to all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble. We have faith in the Indian Constitution. We want to remain the same way we were earlier, like brothers and sisters. This is the only thing I appeal to. All Indians are our brothers and sisters and even those (bullies) are my brothers and so let us remain like that.”

She further added, “The school where I have studied and right from my childhood days, we have been taught that every religion has its equal rights and every girl should stand up for her rights. In the school where I studied, our principal made us read holy books of each religion every other day. One day Bible, one day Quran, and one-day Bhagavad Gita with meaning. Our religion teaches the right path, now there is some misunderstanding and ‘Inshallah’ everything will be sorted out. We were wearing hijab and there was no problem that time and only now it is a problem.”