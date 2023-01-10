Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

"We have acquired hotels, Dharamshalas and guest houses. People are being shifted there on a temporary basis and relief material is being provided to them. So far, 81 families have been shifted," the Chamoli DM said.

Construction activity at the National Thermal Power Corporation Project site has been stopped until further orders, and experts from different institutions are conducting a scientific investigation to determine any links to the soil subsidence in Joshimath, said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.

Several structures in Chamoli have cracks owing to soil subsidence. Speaking to Asianet News Network, DM Himanshu Khurana said, "There are some areas in Joshimath which are witnessing constant subsidence, and we have found some buildings that were unfit for living. Based on that and the geologists' report, we have determined some areas as unsafe. Most of the people have been evacuated from these areas. We are also evacuating those in the buffer areas which landslides may impact."

"Some areas in Joshimath have not witnessed any subsidence or cracks. We are shifting people there as of now. But in case these areas too witness subsidence, we are preparing for that as well. We have identified accommodations and dwellings in nearby locations where we can shift people temporarily."

"We are also identifying places where pre-fabricated huts can be built for people to move in. The Geological Survey of India is assessing the safety of these lands. Following that, the construction of the huts will start shortly," he added.