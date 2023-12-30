Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

Meera, overwhelmed with joy, described the visit as akin to having "God" at her home. The Prime Minister interacted with her family, inquired about the Ujjwala scheme's benefits, and even enjoyed tea at her residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a break from his busy schedule on Saturday during his day-long visit to Ayodhya, making a heartwarming stop at the residence of Meera, beneficiary number 10 crore of the PM Ujjwala Yojana. This initiative aims to provide free LPG connections to women in below-poverty-line households. Overwhelmed with joy, Meera expressed her astonishment at having the Prime Minister as a guest in her home, likening it to a visit from "God." After sharing tea with the PM, she remarked, "I was overjoyed; never did I imagine that 'God' would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control."

"He came, he spoke to my family members. He asked about the benefits that we are getting in the Ujjawala scheme. Then he asked me what I had cooked. I said rice, daal and vegetables...and also tea. He asked me for tea. He said it was a little sweeter. I told him this was how I make tea,” she said.

During his stroll through the narrow streets of the temple town, a sizable crowd gathered to greet PM Modi. He also took time to meet two children, posing for selfies and graciously fulfilling their requests for autographs. Additionally, the Prime Minister signed a painting presented to him by a young boy.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched in May 2016, is dedicated to providing clean cooking fuel to economically disadvantaged households across the nation. The scheme offers deposit-free LPG connections to adult women in impoverished households, making a significant impact on their lives.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated multiple development projects with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 15,700 crore in the state. Among these, approximately Rs 11,100 crore has been allocated for projects focusing on the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, while the remaining Rs 4,600 crore is earmarked for various initiatives across Uttar Pradesh. As part of his visit to the temple town, PM Modi also took the time to visit the residence of a beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, sharing a moment over tea.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony for diverse development ventures in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the anticipated surge in tourist influx to the town following the completion of the Ram Temple construction.

"After the establishment of the grand temple of Lord Ram, we expect a substantial increase in visitors. With this in mind, our government is investing in Ayodhya's development, amounting to thousands of crores, to transform it into a smart city. Today, I am honoured to inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station," stated PM Modi.

Expressing his satisfaction over the airport being named after Maharishi Valmiki, he highlighted the significance of connecting with the divine through the works of Lord Ram in the Ramayana. "In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will link us to the grand new Ram temple. Currently, Ayodhya Dham railway station can accommodate 10-15 thousand people. After its comprehensive development, the station will serve 60 thousand people commuting to Ayodhya Dham daily," he added.