    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Amid the Hindu groups demanding a boycott on Halal meat and a campaign to popularise Jhatka meat, the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department has issued an order to BBMP that all slaughterhouses must follow a 'stunning' process before the animal is slaughtered.

    Apr 2, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    It seems the ruling government has extended its support to the right-wing group over the boycott of halal meat campaign as it has issued a circular to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to ensure all the slaughterhouses follow 'stunning' order.

    It is a process in which an animal for consumption is made to lose its consciousness and not feel the pain of slaughtering. According to the official, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 2000 all slaughterhouses must follow the rule, failing to follow, the shop owners may lose their license.

    According to the information, a person who now wants to set up a meat stall must ensure that he has the stunning method in his shop to get the license and the old shops must also have it in place failing which would result in a penalty from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 on owners of stall and slaughterhouse.

    Meanwhile, the Hindu groups are making all-out efforts to ensure that Jhatka meat is supplied to homes of Hindus consuming meat for Hostodku on Sunday.

    The issue was first blown up by Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi which alleged that Muslims through 'Halal' are imposing their culture on Hindus. It also alleged that the money through this Halal is funded for anti-national activity and protests like CAA.

    In Halal cutting, the animal's jugular veins around the neck are cut open to drain blood. It is believed that by doing so the meat becomes healthy. Hindus selling Jhatka meat argue that under Jhatka mean, the head is separated in one go and brain signals to body parts get cut and all toxins are avoided.

