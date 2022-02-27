Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Feb 27, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Emotional moments were witnessed in Bengaluru at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after the first batch of stranded students arrived from Ukraine via Delhi in a special flight arrangement.

    As soon as the batch of 13 students arrived, they breathed a sigh of relief and waved the Indian flag.

    Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Nodal officer Manoj Rajan welcomed the students.

    Rajan also spoke to the students and explained the process that went behind the evacuation. It is said over 380 Karnataka students are stuck in Ukraine as per data.

    Coordination was done among the nearest embassies like Romania, Poland, and Hungary to get the residents at their borders and then put them in special flights under 'Mission Ganga'.

    One of the students after landing in Bengaluru said, except Western part of Ukraine, most parts of Ukraine witnessed blasts and shelling. The student also expressed concern for others who are stuck and struggling. The students reached Delhi early Sunday morning around 3:30 am and from there were taken to Karnataka Bhavan. And after a few hours, a special flight was arranged for them to arrive in Bengaluru.

    While the evacuation operation is still underway, videos of Indian students from bunkers and metro tunnels in war-hit Ukraine are still emerging. Some of them even said that there is a limited food stock and curfew has been imposed and only after sirens go off, people from bunkers and tunnels have to come out and pick up stuff from their flats and homes.

