CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

The BJP has called the screening of the BBC documentary 'treasonous' and asked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and put a stop to such endeavours.

Communist Party of India-Marxist's youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), kicked off the political storm in Kerala after it screened the banned BBC documentary on Gujarat riots inside the Kannur University's Mangattuparamb campus. The BJP has dubbed the screening of the documentary as "treason".

Also Read: 'Setting dangerous precedence...' AK Antony's son Anil speaks in Modi govt's favour in BBC documentary row

Various political groups in Kerala have announced they would screen the controversial documentary in the state. Similar screenings of the documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', have been planned by various wings of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including the Youth Congress and the SFI -- a left-wing student organisation allied with CPI(M).

Even as the KPCC minority cell announced that the documentary would be screened in all district headquarters on Republic Day, the BJP has called such moves 'treasonous' and asked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and put a stop to such endeavours.

In a complaint to Vijayan, BJP state president K Surendran said that screening the documentary would be tantamount to condoning foreign moves to endanger the country's unity and integrity. He further said that reliving the unfortunate events of two decades ago was aimed at 'fueling religious tensions'.

Also Read: 'Truth shines bright': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Also Read: 'Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...': US response to query on BBC series

Also Read: Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

Also Read: 'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'