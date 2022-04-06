What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

The ongoing war is between Russia, the United States and NATO; Ukraine is the theatre where this war is being waged, said CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during his speech at the 23rd Party Congress being held in Kerala's Kannur district.

The ongoing war is between Russia, the United States and NATO; Ukraine is the theatre where this war is being waged, said CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during his speech at the 23rd Party Congress being held in Kerala's Kannur district.

In his speech, Yechury blamed the relentless eastward expansion by NATO, which should not have existed after the Soviet Union's disintegration.

"Expanssion of NATO towards the Russian border where they have 1.75 lakh combat troops stationed is the backdrop for this conflict. This was aggravated by the proposal to grant Ukraine NATO membership. This war has to end immediately."

"The role of India has come into focus. This war and India's consistent position of abstaining on UN resolutions against Russia clearly shows the futility of the Modi government's passionate pursuit of cementing India as a subordinate ally of US imperialism in today's world," he said.

"India should now seriously consider distancing from US imperialist led alliances like the QUAD and safeguard its own interests by upholding an independent foreign policy," he added