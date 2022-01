Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

In a huge embarrassment to state politics, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh and BJP Minister CN Ashwath Narayan created a riot and nearly came to blows in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over development works at a government event in Ramanagara district on Monday.