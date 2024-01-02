Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Amid a chilly winter evening, Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar observes the Sarayu Aarti, a significant ritual where thousands of devotees along the Sarayu River offer prayers to Lord Sri Ram. 

    Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar took a stroll through the streets of Ayodhya, providing a vivid depiction of the ongoing preparations for the construction of Sri Ram Mandir. Against the backdrop of a chilly winter evening, he takes a look at the Sarayu Aarti, a poignant ritual observed by thousands of devotees along the banks of the river Sarayu, offering prayers to Lord Sri Ram.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    The Sarayu Aarti holds deep reverence, commemorating the sacred bond between Lord Ram and Devi Sarayu. Originating in Uttarakhand, India, the ancient River Sarayu traverses through various towns in Uttarakhand before converging at the India-Nepal border. Along its journey, it gracefully flows through Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the Ramayana epic.

    The sacredness of Sarayu finds a poignant mention in the Ramayan. According to the scripture, at the culmination of Lord Ram's avatar, he led the people of Ayodhya into the waters of the Sarayu, transcending into the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, Vaikunta.

    Also Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Must See

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP
    India News

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP
    India News

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)
    India News

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)