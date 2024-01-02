Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

Amid a chilly winter evening, Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar observes the Sarayu Aarti, a significant ritual where thousands of devotees along the Sarayu River offer prayers to Lord Sri Ram.

The Sarayu Aarti holds deep reverence, commemorating the sacred bond between Lord Ram and Devi Sarayu. Originating in Uttarakhand, India, the ancient River Sarayu traverses through various towns in Uttarakhand before converging at the India-Nepal border. Along its journey, it gracefully flows through Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the Ramayana epic.

The sacredness of Sarayu finds a poignant mention in the Ramayan. According to the scripture, at the culmination of Lord Ram's avatar, he led the people of Ayodhya into the waters of the Sarayu, transcending into the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, Vaikunta.

