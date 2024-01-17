Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Asianet Suvarna News editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar reports from Ayodhya, where a temporary city near the Ram Mandir is abuzz with over 150 priests performing prayers for the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, 2024. The event, blending culture and spirituality, features rituals, artistic presentations, and representations from diverse traditions, including historic tribal participation. Notable dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend, and the celebration extends nationwide with offerings pouring in from different states.

Asianet Suvarna News editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar is at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, standing at the place where there is a temporary city built near Ram Mandir exclusively for the pooja rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Over 150 priests are earnestly performing prayers, gearing up for the significant 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir. A temporary city outside Ayodhya has emerged as the central hub for these Pooja ceremonies.

The proceedings are a vibrant blend of culture and spirituality, featuring shows depicting scenes from the Ramayana. These artistic presentations enhance the sacred atmosphere, immersing participants in the narratives of the revered epic. The initiation of these rituals marks the beginning of preparations for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. This impending event holds profound significance for both devotees and participants, fostering an atmosphere rich in cultural and spiritual fervour.

The holy place of Ayodhya is abuzz with heartfelt anticipation as the initiation of Pooja rituals marks the commencement of preparations leading up to the Prana Pratishtha ceremony for Lord Sri Ram. Scheduled for Monday, the 22nd of January 2024, on the auspicious Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, these ceremonies are set to unfold amid elaborate scriptural protocols and pre-ceremony rituals.

The spiritual atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the commencement of Pooja rituals signals the beginning of preparations for the highly awaited Prana Pratishtha ceremony dedicated to Lord Sri Ram. Slated for the 22nd of January 2024, on the propitious Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, these ceremonies will adhere strictly to Shastriya protocols, adhering to the sanctity of the occasion.



Scriptural Protocols and Pre-Ceremony Rituals:



Embracing the traditional ethos, the Prana Pratistha program will unfold in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. Preceding the main ceremony, formal procedures of pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will span from January 16th to January 21st, 2024, encapsulating a series of rituals that are integral to the sacred process.

The formal procedures before the holy Prana Pratistha sacraments are slated to commence on January 16th and will continue until January 21st, 2024. These pre-ceremony rituals, known as Dwadash Adhivas protocols have been planned ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha'.



Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas:



The ceremonies will be conducted under the watchful guidance of 121 Acharyas, adhering to seven Adhivasas in the Prana Pratistha ceremony. The pivotal role of overseeing, coordinating, and directing all proceedings falls upon Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji, with Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi serving as the principal Acharya.



Distinguished Guests:



The Prana Pratishtha ceremony is set to unfold in the esteemed presence of notable dignitaries, including Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bharat Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel Ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of U.P. Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj, and other esteemed guests.



Diverse Representation:



A unique feature of this historic event is the diverse representation it will witness, with Acharyas from all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, Sants from over 150 traditions, and leaders from more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions in attendance.



Historic Tribal Representation:



An unprecedented inclusion sees the representation of tribal traditions from hills, forests, coastal belts, and islands, marking a significant moment in recent Bharatiya history.



Inclusive Traditions:



The inclusive nature of the event encompasses traditions ranging from Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, and Dashnam, to various sects and systems of worship. Notable organizations such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are also part of this harmonious assembly.



Darshan and Celebration:



Following the completion of the Prana Pratistha ceremony in the Garbha-Griha, all witnesses will have the opportunity for darshan. The enthusiasm for this grand ceremony extends nationwide, with preparations underway to celebrate this auspicious occasion with great fervour. As the date approaches, people from different states are pouring in with offerings, including water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, bells, drums, and aroma items. Gifts, notably Bhaars from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar), add to the festive spirit of the ceremony.