  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Feb 16, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, spoke about the strategies that could be used to halt the BJP's winning chariot. The SP boss, who is seen as the primary challenger to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that a united opposition is a must to defeat the BJP.

    Akhilesh Yadav, who is extensively campaigning across the UP for the ongoing assembly elections, and is putting up a strong opposition to the Yogi government, urged all non-BJP parties to join hands at the national level to combat BJP-led NDA. He said, "A movement towards this should start immediately after the UP election 2022." Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases and the results will be out on March 10.

    Akhilesh Yadav, who contested in alliance with the Congress in the last assembly elections, said that there would be no need to seek the support of Congress to govern the state. Seemingly confident, Yadav said: "The Congress and the BSP are vying to defeat the SP."

    A similar view has been echoed by Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She also urged all parties to join hands for the 2024 General Elections and ensure that BJP does not get a hat trick. In fact, Banerjee travelled to UP and showed her support to Akhilesh Yadav and his party. She urged voters not to fall for BJP's fall promises and vote for SP. 

    Banerjee had said that the Trinamool Congress will not contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections, but rather in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "In Uttar Pradesh, I will not contest in the Assembly elections, but I will support Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party. We intend to contest from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 "The TMC leader announced her national goals for the upcoming general elections.

    Earlier during 2017 state assembly election, Samajwadi Party and Congress had sealed an alliance with the hope to consolidate Muslim votes. However, nearly after 48 hours, when the results were declared, both the parties began with the blame game and pinpointing mistakes that led to their loss.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: How Deputy CM Keshav Maurya's rival is winning hearts

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enough to ruin Congress: Yogi Adityanath

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school
    Video Icon
    India News

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy
    Video Icon
    India News

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'