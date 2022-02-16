Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, spoke about the strategies that could be used to halt the BJP's winning chariot. The SP boss, who is seen as the primary challenger to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that a united opposition is a must to defeat the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is extensively campaigning across the UP for the ongoing assembly elections, and is putting up a strong opposition to the Yogi government, urged all non-BJP parties to join hands at the national level to combat BJP-led NDA. He said, "A movement towards this should start immediately after the UP election 2022." Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases and the results will be out on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav, who contested in alliance with the Congress in the last assembly elections, said that there would be no need to seek the support of Congress to govern the state. Seemingly confident, Yadav said: "The Congress and the BSP are vying to defeat the SP."

A similar view has been echoed by Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She also urged all parties to join hands for the 2024 General Elections and ensure that BJP does not get a hat trick. In fact, Banerjee travelled to UP and showed her support to Akhilesh Yadav and his party. She urged voters not to fall for BJP's fall promises and vote for SP.

Banerjee had said that the Trinamool Congress will not contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections, but rather in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "In Uttar Pradesh, I will not contest in the Assembly elections, but I will support Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party. We intend to contest from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 "The TMC leader announced her national goals for the upcoming general elections.

Earlier during 2017 state assembly election, Samajwadi Party and Congress had sealed an alliance with the hope to consolidate Muslim votes. However, nearly after 48 hours, when the results were declared, both the parties began with the blame game and pinpointing mistakes that led to their loss.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

Also Read | UP Election 2022: How Deputy CM Keshav Maurya's rival is winning hearts

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enough to ruin Congress: Yogi Adityanath