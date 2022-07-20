Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Jamnalal Bajaj was the most prominent industrialist who participated in India's freedom struggle. The founder of India's one of the largest business empires, the Bajaj Group. Jamnalal was even described as his fifth son by Mahatma Gandhi. 

    Jul 20, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Jamnalal Bajaj was the most prominent industrialist who participated in India's freedom struggle. The founder of India's one of the largest business empires, the Bajaj Group. Jamnalal was even described as his fifth son by Mahatma Gandhi.   

    Jamnalal was born in 1889 in a wealthy Marwari family at Sikar in Rajasthan. He was adopted as a child by a relative and rich businessman Seth Bachchraj of Wardha, Maharashtra. Jamnalal joined his adoptive father's business first and later set up his own sugar mill. The British government awarded Jamnalal the title Rai Bahadur for his donations during the 1st World war.

    Also See: India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    With Mahatma Gandhi returning from South Africa and taking over the freedom struggle, many Indians were attracted to the national movement. Among them was Jamnalal. He became an ardent admirer of Gandhi and his ideals. Jamnalal joined the Congress and, along with his wife Janakidevi, became inmates of Gandhi's ashram at Sabarmati, Gujarat. 

    In 1920, Jamnalal headed the reception committee of the Nagpur session of the Congress. Jamnalal participated in the non-cooperation movement the next year and surrendered his title, Rai Bahadur. He also participated in the flag satyagraha and salt satyagraha and courted arrest. In 1931, when Gandhiji left Sabarmati ashram, Jamnalal persuaded Mahatma to start a new ashram in his village, Wardha, on the land he donated. There came up Gandhiji's Sevagram ashram. 

    Jamnalal also became a Congress Working Committee member and party treasurer during the 1930s. Jamnalal was active in Gandhian campaigns against untouchability and for the propagation of Khadi and Hindi. He campaigned against the ban on Dalits into temples. 

    In 1928, he created history by throwing open his family temple, Lakshmi Narayan temple, at Wardha to Dalits, inviting hostility from the orthodoxy.

    Jamnalal was at the forefront of Hindu Muslim unity also and was the founder treasurer of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. He was among the founders of All India Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and Dakshin Bharath Hindi Prachar Sabha. Jamnalal died at the age of 52 in 1942. Today, the Bajaj Group Jamnalal founded has a market cap of Rs 8 lakh crore.

    Also Read: India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Also Read: India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Also Read: India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom
    Videos

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt
    India Independence

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire