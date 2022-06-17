Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Benjamin Guy Horniman, the legendary British journalist, proved that nationalism is not bound within the narrow confines of a country or a religion

    Jun 17, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    There are many Europeans, including the British, who supported and suffered for India's independence. These people proved that nationalism is not bound within the narrow confines of a country or a religion. Prominent among them is Benjamin Guy Horniman, the legendary journalist.

    Born in 1873 at Sussex in Britain, Horniman came to India to join the paper The Statesman at Calcutta. His illustrious innings as a nationalist began after he took over as the editor of the Bombay Chronicle founded by Congress leader Phiroze Shah Mehta. 

    Horniman made the Bombay Chronicle the powerful mouthpiece of the Indian national movement. Horniman became the vice p[resisdent of the Home Rule Society under Anne Beant. Gandhi appointed him the vice president of the Satyagraha Sabha against the Rowlett Act.  

    It was Horniman and his reporter Govardhan Das who brought the brutal massacre at Jallianwala Bagh to the world's attention. Defying the ban imposed by the British authorities, Horniman smuggled out shocking photographs and reports of the British brutality at Jallianwala Bagh to London. They shocked the British public's conscience. 

    But Govardhan Das was arrested and Horniman deported to London. Bombay Chronicle was shut down. Gandhi called for a nationwide protest against Horniman's deportation. But Horniman continued the campaign for the Indian cause in Britain too. He exposed the Hunter Commission which exonerated Col Reginald Dyer from the brutalities of Jallianwalla Bagh.  

    Horniman returned to India in 1926 and took over the Bombay Chronicle again and continued his nationalist journalism. He later started his own newspapers like The Indian national Herald and Sentinel which too provided support to Indian freedom.

    Horniman founded India’s first working journalists union, the Indian Press Association and fought against the British attempts to curb the freedom of the press. Great journalists like Pothen Joseph were mentored by Horniman. Horniman passed away in 1948.

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians
    Videos

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw
    Videos

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre
    Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre