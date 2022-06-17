Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

The Vajra Jayanti Yatra, undertaken by the Asianet News Network and the National Cadet Corps, entered the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The NCC cadets, who are part of the Yatra, interacted with scientists, visited the museum there and learned many interesting aspects. They also had direct interaction with VSSC scientists who gave them a first-hand experience of how India is advancing in the field of science and technology and new discoveries.

The cadets observed the contents of the museum and the prototypes with interest. Scientists explained to them in detail about technologies ranging from rocket engines to the fuel used in them.

