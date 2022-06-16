Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cadets participating in the Vajra Jayanti Yatra -- an initiative of Asianet News Network and the National Cadet Corps -- were given a peep into the day in the life of a soldier at the Pangode camp complete with a ride in a battle tank. 

    Jun 16, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    After an exciting day with the Army's brigade at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, cadets participating in the Vajra Jayanti Yatra -- an initiative of Asianet News Network and the National Cadet Corps -- moved to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for close interaction with the country's space scientists. The cadets were given a peep into the day-in-the-life of a soldier at the Pangode camp complete with a ride in a battle tank. 

    Cadets were allowed to board the BMP-2 version of the amphibious tank. This Russian-made tank is a power-packed strategic weapon of the Indian Army. Cadets shared their experience of being inside the tank. some said it was the most unbelievable experience of their life.

    The cadets also witnessed firing using the recently inducted 762 Zigma rifles. Cadets witnessed the firing in different modes of the US-made rifle at close quarters.

    Various other weapons of different calibre were also showcased before the participants. Such exposure to the firepower of the Indian Army rarely happens in a normal NCC camp. 

    And the opportunity to understand the complicated world of the Army and its weaponry makes the Vajra Jayanti Yatra unique.

    At the Indian Space Research Organisation's VSSC, cadets will be taken around the facility which has played a pivotal role in the country's space odyssey. They will also be visiting other defence establishments, including the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy in the coming days.

