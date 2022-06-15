Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

On Day 2, the 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' -- the epic journey undertaken by Asianet News and the National Cadet Corps aimed at celebrating the Indian freedom struggle -- reached the Pangode Military station on Wednesday.

The memorial honours those who laid down their lives to safeguard the nation. More than 150 NCC cadets will take part in the yatra aimed at imparting the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' message. NCC officers and the Asianet News crew will accompany the cadets throughout the duration of the Yatra.

The Yatra will travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence. The Yatra will make its participants aware and proud of what we possess as a nation.

The visit to the memorial came on the day is observing the second anniversary of the deadly clashes between the Indian troops and the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers in Ladakh's remote Galwan Valley. A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops lost their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma said, "NCC cadets are the future of our country. It is commendable that they have joined us in the nation-building process at such a young age. Not only would they strengthen the country, but will also serve the nation as responsible citizens. We are very proud of them."

Hailing the initiative by Asianet News, the officer said, "This is a very praiseworthy gesture by Asianet News that they have selected 75 cadets from across the country who represent the glorious culture and traditions of our country. I congratulate them and, at the same time, reiterate that this is a very proud moment for the Indian Army that we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the NCC cadets and paying tributes to the brave hearts who gave up their lives for the country."