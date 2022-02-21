President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

Indian Navy conducted the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review on Monday under its Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. The event happens once during the President of India's tenure.

The President's Fleet Review also coincides with the celebration of India's 75th year of independence from the British colonial regime.

It must be noted that out of 60 warships that participated in the President's Fleet Review, 47 were indigenously designed and developed. Upon his arrival, the President received a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and a 21 Gun Salute before venturing into the sea.

Onboard INS Sumitra, President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the Indian Navy assets in the Bay of Bengal. INS Sumitra was converted into President's Yacht for the day and was accompanied by INS Sumedha and INS Savitri. Warship INS Sumedha was deployed as the standby yacht.

Over 50 warships from the Indian Navy are positioned in four columns in the Bay of Bengal. Several ships from the Indian Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India, and Earth Sciences Department are also deployed.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, reviews the @indiannavy fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft from onboard the Presidential Yacht #INSSumitra #pfr2022 pic.twitter.com/tN6QTjLMeV — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 21, 2022

Other than these, a total of 55 aircraft, including fighters and helicopters also participated in the flypast to demonstrate their capabilities. A composite flypast by Chetaks, Advanced Light Helicopters, Sea Kings, KAMOVs, Dorniers, IL-38SD, surveillance aircraft P8I, Hawks, and fighter jet MiG 29K was witnessed during the PFR.

Ships from all naval commands —- Eastern Naval Command, Western Naval Command, and Southern Naval Command -- and the integrated theatre command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, were anchored in four columns. The President accorded the ceremonial salute to every ship as inspected the formation of naval assets.

The main attraction of the PFR was the stealth destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a Kalvari class submarine INS Vela. These assets were inducted into the fleet of the Indian Navy just a couple of months ago. On Friday, INS Visakhapatnam had tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard Friday.

INS Chennai, INS Delhi, INS Teg, and three Shivalik class frigates and three Kamorta class anti-submarine warfare Corvettes also formed part of the review.