Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Introducing the ePlane e200, the concept that aims to alleviate on-road traffic congestion in cities worldwide. Vipin Vijayan reports

    The ePlane Company, the Urban Air Mobility startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, showcases an interesting futuristic concept at the Aero India 2023. Branded as The ePlane e200, the firm is pursuing to develop India's first and the world's most compact flying electric taxi. According to the makers of this compact flying electric taxi, the two-seater concept is designed to offer safe and sustainable flying experiences that can help save a significant amount of time every day. Asianet Newsable spoke to Professor Satya Chakavarthy, founder of the ePlane company, who said that the first prototype could be out by August next year. Watch the full interview

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Top Stories

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Must See

    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi
    Defence

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News
    Defence

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces
    Defence

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces