Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

Introducing the ePlane e200, the concept that aims to alleviate on-road traffic congestion in cities worldwide. Vipin Vijayan reports

The ePlane Company, the Urban Air Mobility startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, showcases an interesting futuristic concept at the Aero India 2023. Branded as The ePlane e200, the firm is pursuing to develop India's first and the world's most compact flying electric taxi. According to the makers of this compact flying electric taxi, the two-seater concept is designed to offer safe and sustainable flying experiences that can help save a significant amount of time every day. Asianet Newsable spoke to Professor Satya Chakavarthy, founder of the ePlane company, who said that the first prototype could be out by August next year. Watch the full interview