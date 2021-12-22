10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

The holiday season is around the corner, and it's that time of the year when celebrations are loaded with all the delectable cakes, pastries, cocktails and mouth-watering savouries. Keeping a check on that weighing scale during this Christmas and New Year season, we agree, may not be easy. However, there are some easy tips you can follow that will, if not lose, at least help you avoid gaining weight.

Here are ten easy-to-follow tips to ensure you don't gain weight this holiday season.

1. Practice mindful, portion-controlled eating at regular intervals: During the holiday season, unhealthy snacks and other goodies tend to be easily available for you to take as you please. When treats are easy to access, the chances are that you're more likely to snack unnecessarily. Try to be mindful of what you consume. Avoid munching by eating at mealtimes and control your portion size to ensure you don't pile on those unwanted calories. Remember, don't overload your plate. One easy way to control this is to opt for a smaller plate instead.

2. Consume less sugary drinks and food: Yes, Christmas and New Year parties are abundant with all those delicious sweets and baked goodies. However, if you want to keep a check on that waist, stay away from sugar-loaded foods as much as possible. Sugar can be a deterrent in your weight loss journey and also leads to several diseases, including diabetes. A bite of that Christmas plum cake won't harm but ensure you're not feasting on it endlessly.

3. Consume more water to kill the craving: Water is the best thirst-quenching liquid for your body. At times, all those mouth-watering treats can lead to unnecessary hunger pangs. The best way to stay away from those false hunger signals is to ensure you drink water regularly. It is advised to consume 4 to 5 litres of water every day.

4. Remain active as much as possible: Sedentary activities, such as sitting on the couch watching that favourite Christmas movie, are common holiday traditions for many families. Being inactive may lead to weight gain, especially if coupled with overeating. Try to incorporate some fun physical activities for you and your family. Dancing is one good option. Play the best numbers of the year and put on your dancing shoes to ensure you burn those calories away during this holiday season.

5. Eat wisely, avoid processed food: Junk food is one of the major contributing factors to weight gain. Replace junk food with healthier options to keep a check on that weight. Opt for nutritious, wholesome foods to avoid gaining weight. Cook your special holiday meals from scratch to ensure there are no hidden calories in your treats. That way, you can monitor what you and your family eat.

6. Keep your meals balanced with protein: Holiday meals are known to be rich in carbohydrates but low in protein. It's important to include some form of protein with every meal. Protein promotes fullness and will you avoid unnecessary snacking. It will also keep your metabolism right up where it's needed. Try and include at least 25-30 grams of protein in every meal.

7. Focus on fibre: Fibre is another important nutrient that induces fullness. Do your best to eat fibre-rich foods, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. One best way to ensure your holiday season meals are packed with fibre is to toss a nutritious salad and sprinkle your favourite nuts and seeds to pack a healthy punch.

8. Limit liquid calories: During the holiday season, alcohol, soda, and other calorie-rich beverages are most consumed. These drinks can pile on those unwanted empty calories, which eventually lead to weight gain. It's best you limit your intake of high-calorie beverages.

9. Good sleep is necessary for good health: Holiday season can be stressful, especially if you're playing host. This can lead to weight gain, and to ensure you don't let stress become a party pooper, focus on getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep regularly. Remember, less sleep makes the body gain more weight.

10. Draw the line: During the holiday season, people have an "I'll start tomorrow" mentality, which can end up prolonging unhealthy habits. Many often abandon their fitness goals after this happens. However, it's best to simply move on and make a healthier choice the next time you eat.