    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Kangana Ranaut and Saina Nehwal on Monday attended the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya and were grateful to be a part of it.

    The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is all set to take place on Monday, January 22, in Ayodhya, and about 7000 celebrities, politicians, and athletes are invited for the same. Actress Kangana Ranaut and badminton player Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony. 

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut said, "Today we are at Ayodhya and it feels as if we have come to the times when we used to listen to stories where big hawans used to take place." She also expressed her gratefulness for being part of the big event and shed light on how under Aditya Yoginath's government Uttar Pradesh has changed and developed.

    Saina Nehwal

    Saina Nehwal on the other hand said that she is happy to be at Ayodhya where such a big temple has been opened and that she is blessed to be a part of it. She also mentioned that she couldn't hold her excitement to see Lord Ram's idol.

    Celebrities invited to Ram Mandir inauguration

    Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Telugu superstars, have also arrived at the site. Rajinikanth, the Tamil superstar, also visited Ayodhya this weekend.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

