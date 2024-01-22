Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    On Monday Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

    The inauguration of Lord Ram's temple after 500 years is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Many Bollywood celebs, politicians, athletes, and 7000 more have been invited to the major occasion. On Monday, videos of celebrities arriving at the airport and in Ayodhya has gone viral.

    Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan twinned in a white kurta pajama and wore a red shawl over it.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir was seen wearing a dhoti-kurta and a shawl. Alia, on the other hand, looked stunning in a simple sea-green saree. They greeted everyone with folded hands.

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a golden saree and matching, shimmering blouse. She finished off her ensemble with bold gold jewelry and a red bindi. Vicky looked dashing in a white silk kurta with gold embellishments. He wore it with matching churidar pants and a dupatta.

    Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

    Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi on Monday attended the Ram Mandir ceremony and were greeted with flowers at Ayodhya airport. 

    Celebrities invited to Ram Mandir inauguration

    Many other celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the ceremony. 

