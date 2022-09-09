Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

I am susceptible to such accusations. I like everyone and expect everyone to appreciate me likewise. So I am not keen on becoming a part of any political party," actor Mohanlal said in an exclusive conversation with Asianet News Network

Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal has said that he is not interested in being a part of any political party or politics. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, Mohanlal said: "Politics is not my cup of tea. When one travels to places, they say this property belongs to Mohanlal, and this house belongs to Mohanlal... I am susceptible to such accusations. I like people and expect everyone to appreciate me likewise. So I am not keen on becoming a part of any political party."

"If I am to be associated with a political party... we can be interested in many of their ideas. That said, we can cooperate with good ideas of any party and accept them. But when we say party politics, one needs to have an understanding about it. Many people talk without having that understanding. Only after studying a party, how it came into existence and how it grew, can someone give an opinion," the actor said.

