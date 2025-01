In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were seen engaging in a deep conversation about basic human nature. Without naming anyone, Vivian asked Rajat, 'If a person knowingly does something bad, how do they sleep at night?' Rajat responded, 'An evil-minded person who cannot connect with him (God) simply doesn't care.' Vivian concluded, 'That means they are consciously dead.'