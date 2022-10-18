ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suresh Raina feels India will be title favourite if it manages to do this
Team India will get its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup campaign underway against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has dubbed India the title favourite if it manages to trounce the arch-rival.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 gives Team India another shot at success, having not won the title since the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa when a young Indian brigade did the unthinkable under the leadership of legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue reached the final in 2014, only to go down to Sri Lanka. Last year, when the event was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India came up with its most dismal show, getting ousted in the Super 12s. This term, it gets its campaign underway against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday in the Super 12 stage.
India began its previous campaign against the same side, going down to Pakistan for the first time in the competition’s history. While the Men in Green have had the edge over the Men in Blue of late, it still turns out to be a competitive clash. Meanwhile, former T20WC-winning Indian Suresh Raina has termed India the title favourite if it manages to go past the arch-rival.
Interacting with NDTV, Raina said, “Definitely [the title favourite], if we win the opening game against Pakistan, we will win the World Cup. The team is doing well right now. Shami has replaced Bumrah. It will give the side a bit of X-factor. We have Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav. Everyone is in good form, and Virat Kohli is looking excellent. Rohit Sharma is a perfect leader. If we win the first match, it will set a good tone for us.”
Raina also hailed seamer Mohammed Shami as India’s best option to replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Shami, who hasn’t played Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket for India since the T20WC last year, proved his worth by clasping three wickets in the only over he bowled during the warm-up against Australia on Monday.
“I wouldn’t call him a perfect replacement because you can’t replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja, who has played consistently for India and given performances, but he was your best option. Shami has given good performances, and he has been in good form. The BCCI has done well in sending the team to Australia 15 days before the tournament. The grounds are large, and overall I think the preparation has been nice,” concluded Raina.