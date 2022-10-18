ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suresh Raina feels India will be title favourite if it manages to do this

Team India will get its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup campaign underway against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has dubbed India the title favourite if it manages to trounce the arch-rival.

Image credit: Instagram

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 gives Team India another shot at success, having not won the title since the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa when a young Indian brigade did the unthinkable under the leadership of legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue reached the final in 2014, only to go down to Sri Lanka. Last year, when the event was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India came up with its most dismal show, getting ousted in the Super 12s. This term, it gets its campaign underway against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday in the Super 12 stage.

India began its previous campaign against the same side, going down to Pakistan for the first time in the competition’s history. While the Men in Green have had the edge over the Men in Blue of late, it still turns out to be a competitive clash. Meanwhile, former T20WC-winning Indian Suresh Raina has termed India the title favourite if it manages to go past the arch-rival.

