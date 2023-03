The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

A look at the top 5 Electric Vehicles to watch out for this year.

Electric vehicle sales and popularity in India are rising daily, and the Indian automotive market will see more EV launches in 2022. A variety of EVs will be introduced and launched in 2023. From Hyundai IONIQ5 to Bajaj Qute, here's a look at the top 5 EVs to watch out for this year.

1. Hyundai IONIQ 5

2. MG Comet EV

3. Tata Punch EV

4. Mercedes EQS

5. Bajaj Qute EV