Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

The Tata Sierra EV concept rekindled that nostalgia, and the domestic manufacturer has now exhibited the Sierra EV concept once more at the most recent iteration of the automotive expo. Additionally, Tata Motors disclosed that the Sierra EV will begin manufacturing in 2025. The Tata Sierra EV has an attractive, premium style that is sleek and tasteful.

With the release of four electric vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has created a stir in the automotive industry. The Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV were the brand's standout ideas, but the Tata Avinya and the Tata Curvv were also previously displayed.

Speaking about the design, the Tata Sierra EV comes with a suave and clean design that is appealing and premium. The Sierra EV sports a basic yet elegant rear design with an LED light bar reaching over the tailgate and a substantial rear bumper, as well as a clean front fascia with crisp lines and an LED light bar. It retains the classic Sierra’s large rear windows though.

The Sierra on display sports a five-door SUV configuration, unlike the earlier Sierra. The grille has been completely sealed off, the bonnet looks considerably more upright, and the bumper is substantial. Although the Sierra EV's powertrain specifications have not yet been disclosed, anticipate that it will also have a traditional powerplant. By 2025, it's anticipated to become on sale.

According to Tata Motors, besides the pure EV version, the Sierra will also come with a petrol powertrain. That being said, the company didn’t divulge any technical details.

