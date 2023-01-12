Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    The Tata Sierra EV concept rekindled that nostalgia, and the domestic manufacturer has now exhibited the Sierra EV concept once more at the most recent iteration of the automotive expo. Additionally, Tata Motors disclosed that the Sierra EV will begin manufacturing in 2025. The Tata Sierra EV has an attractive, premium style that is sleek and tasteful.

    With the release of four electric vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has created a stir in the automotive industry. The Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV were the brand's standout ideas, but the Tata Avinya and the Tata Curvv were also previously displayed.

    Speaking about the design, the Tata Sierra EV comes with a suave and clean design that is appealing and premium. The Sierra EV sports a basic yet elegant rear design with an LED light bar reaching over the tailgate and a substantial rear bumper, as well as a clean front fascia with crisp lines and an LED light bar. It retains the classic Sierra’s large rear windows though. 

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    The Sierra on display sports a five-door SUV configuration, unlike the earlier Sierra. The grille has been completely sealed off, the bonnet looks considerably more upright, and the bumper is substantial. Although the Sierra EV's powertrain specifications have not yet been disclosed, anticipate that it will also have a traditional powerplant. By 2025, it's anticipated to become on sale.

    According to Tata Motors, besides the pure EV version, the Sierra will also come with a petrol powertrain. That being said, the company didn’t divulge any technical details. 

    Auto Expo 2023: Much-awaited Lexus RX SUV debuts In India; bookings open

     

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet SEAL, BYD's third offering in Indian market

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype