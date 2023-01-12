Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

After making its debut in April of last year, Tata Motors displayed its Avinya EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Catamaran design had an effect on the Tata Avinya EV idea. Production of the vehicle is expected to begin in 2025.

The Auto Expo began in the nation's capital after a three-year hiatus. Tata Motors displayed the Tata Avinya, Sierra, and Harrier EV concepts, as well as the CURVV SUV coupe at a state close to production. The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture.

The new idea boasts an oddball mix of SUV and MPV body shapes in terms of styling. The long wheelbase and flat floor pan of the new design, which are only feasible in EVs due to the lack of a combustion engine, also unleash a spacious cabin. The Tata Avinya concept has a length of 4300 mm, but it is anticipated that the production-spec vehicles, which would be built on the same platform and design language, will have a somewhat different length.

Butterfly doors and a panoramic roof are also included in the idea. The front and back of the Tata Avinya are covered with slender, angular LED light bars. The brand's emblem is a T-shaped design formed by the light bar and the front. With a DC fast charger, it will have a driving range of more than 500 kilometres and a charge period of about 30 minutes.

It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons said that the company aims to achieve net zero emission travel by 2045.

