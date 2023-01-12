Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    After making its debut in April of last year, Tata Motors displayed its Avinya EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Catamaran design had an effect on the Tata Avinya EV idea. Production of the vehicle is expected to begin in 2025.

    The Auto Expo began in the nation's capital after a three-year hiatus. Tata Motors displayed the Tata Avinya, Sierra, and Harrier EV concepts, as well as the CURVV SUV coupe at a state close to production. The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture.

    The new idea boasts an oddball mix of SUV and MPV body shapes in terms of styling. The long wheelbase and flat floor pan of the new design, which are only feasible in EVs due to the lack of a combustion engine, also unleash a spacious cabin. The Tata Avinya concept has a length of 4300 mm, but it is anticipated that the production-spec vehicles, which would be built on the same platform and design language, will have a somewhat different length.

    Auto Expo 2023: Much-awaited Lexus RX SUV debuts In India; bookings open

    Butterfly doors and a panoramic roof are also included in the idea. The front and back of the Tata Avinya are covered with slender, angular LED light bars. The brand's emblem is a T-shaped design formed by the light bar and the front. With a DC fast charger, it will have a driving range of more than 500 kilometres and a charge period of about 30 minutes.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons said that the company aims to achieve net zero emission travel by 2045.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet SEAL, BYD's third offering in Indian market

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus