    Auto Expo 2023: Meet SEAL, BYD's third offering in Indian market

    BYD Seal can go up to 700 kilometres on a single charge and reaches 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. It will be the third passenger EV to be released in less than two years.

    Auto Expo 2023 Meet SEAL BYD third offering in Indian market
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, presented at the Indian Auto Expo 2023 with its new luxury model BYD Seal. BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV to be released in less than two years and will be introduced in India by Q4 of this year, joining the All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 that are already on the Indian market.

    BYD Seal is the first vehicle to use BYD's CTB (cell to body) technology, which enables the battery to be integrated into the body (become an integrated component of the chassis), significantly enhancing the vehicle's safety, stability, handling, and performance. It is equipped with the ground-breaking ultra-safe Blade Battery and the company's revolutionary e-Platform 3.0.

    BYD Seal can go up to 700 kilometres on a single charge and reaches 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The company said, "Supported by the CTB technology, BYD Seal achieves a breakthrough in the structural strength of the battery system through the cellular structure, which can withstand a 50-ton heavy-duty truck rolling test."

    After the All-New e6 electric MPV and BYD ATTO 3 E-SUV, both of which are now on the market and have seen success, BYD Seal is the third model for the passenger EV sector that BYD India will offer in India. In only one year, BYD India increased its network to 24 showrooms spread across 21 cities, with aspirations to treble that number to 53 showrooms by the year 2023.

