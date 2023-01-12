Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the five-door Jimny in India, starting today. The brand showcased the most-awaited Jimny alongside its upcoming Fronx SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, for the Indian market. Since it is a Nexa product, the booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny's five-door model finally made its premiere at the current Auto Expo 2023. The Jimny is now being reserved by Maruti Suzuki, and the token price is fixed at Rs 11,000 today. The off-roader will be offered for sale at the automaker's upscale NEXA dealerships.

The Jimny is propelled by Maruti's 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine, which produces 104PS and 134Nm. For greater off-roading performance, a low-range transfer case and four-wheel drive are included as standard. You can get a good impression of the SUV's off-roading capabilities from the image above.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, and power windows are included in the Jimny's feature set. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold and hill descent control, and six airbags all contribute to passenger safety.

The SUV will also be available in the following colour options: Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, NEXA Blue, and Sizzling Red. While the Sizzling Red has the option of a black roof, it also has the Kinetic Yellow colour (only available in a dual tone). Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are expected to be announced in India by mid-2023.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

Auto Expo 2023: Much-awaited Lexus RX SUV debuts In India; bookings open