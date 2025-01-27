Trump administration imposes sanctions, tariffs and travel ban on Colombia for refusing US deportation flights

US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans on Colombia after it refused US military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

US President Donald Trump has announced retaliatory measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans, after the country refused to accept two US military aircraft carrying deported migrants. Trump claims Colombia's actions jeopardize US national security.

The measures include emergency tariffs of 25% on all Colombian goods entering the US, increasing to 50% in one week. A travel ban and visa revocations will also be imposed on Colombian government officials and allies. Additionally, emergency Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions will be implemented, along with enhanced border inspections for Colombian nationals and cargo.

"We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!," Trump wrote on Truth Social adding that this is just the beginning.

Colombia's refusal to accept the flights follows a similar decision by Mexico, which also refused a US military aircraft carrying migrants. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the practice, stating that migrants should be treated with dignity and respect, not as criminals. Petro also pointed out that there are 15,660 Americans without proper immigration status in Colombia.

Brazil's foreign ministry has also condemned the "degrading treatment" of Brazilians on a commercial deportation flight. Migrants were handcuffed on a commercial deportation flight from the US, which prompted the Brazilian officials to order its removal and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to designate a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flight to complete their journey.

The use of US military aircraft for deportation flights is a new development, part of the US response to Trump's national emergency declaration on immigration. The mass deportations have been a cause of discontent among the Latin American nations.

