New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business

New York Attorney General has sought depositions from Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr in fraud inquiry into family business.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who have served as executives at his company, as part of James’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization and its business practices.

The action was disclosed in court documents filed Monday in connection with the civil investigation focusing on whether the Trump Organization claimed false property valuations in its dealings with lenders and taxing authorities.

The move comes as the attorney general also is seeking the testimony of the former President.

Lawyers for the family late Monday asked a judge who has overseen disputes related to the probe to quash James’ “unprecedented and unconstitutional” bid for their testimony.

“The history of the attorney general's long-standing targeting and threatened prosecution of former President Trump and his business dealings has, at this point, been well chronicled,” the court document stated.

In a statement, AG James said, “These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

AG James’s civil inquiry is focused on whether Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure bank loans while understating them elsewhere to reduce his tax bill. Her office has subpoenaed a number of documents as part of her scrutiny of many Trump Organization properties, including the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

If her lawyers find evidence of wrongdoing, the office can file a lawsuit. As the inquiry is a civil one, AG James cannot file criminal charges.