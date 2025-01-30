Flight with around 60 people crashes into Potomac River in US after mid-air collision with helicopter (WATCH)

A commercial plane with roughly 60 people crashed into the Potomac River after colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan Airport. Emergency teams responded quickly to the incident.

Washington: A commercial plane carrying roughly 60 people and 4 crew members crashed into the Potomac River in Washington DC on Wednesday evening after a mid-air collision with a helicopter. The incident occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where the plane, American Airlines Flight 5342, was attempting to land.

According to the US Army, there were three soldiers aboard military helicopter involved in the crash.

According to the FAA, the plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in a devastating crash that was captured on video, showing a bright flash of fire. Kansas Senator Jerry Morgan confirmed that the passenger plane was arriving from Kansas and urged people to pray for those involved.

"I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved," he said in a post on X.

The Washington DC Fire Services reported the incident, and the airport has halted all flights to allow emergency teams to respond. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department quickly deployed fire department boats to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the plane crash.

Speaking on the mishap, US Vice President JD Vance asked citizens to pray for those on board the aircraft, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

