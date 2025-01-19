Donald Trump plans visits to India and China within first 100 days of second term: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit India and China, aiming to deepen relations with Beijing within his first 100 days in office.

New Delhi: US President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for a significant foreign policy push after assuming office for the second time. According to reports, Trump plans to visit India and China, with a possible trip to India as early as April or in the fall this year.

Reports on Trump's interest in visiting China states that he aims to deepen relations with Beijing within his first 100 days in office. This move is seen as an effort to ease tensions between the two nations, which have been strained due to Trump's threats to impose steeper tariffs on Chinese imports.

In preparation for the potential visit, preliminary talks were initiated when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Washington DC around Christmas last year. Additionally, there's speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might receive an invitation from Trump for a White House meeting this spring.

Trump's diplomatic efforts also extend to China, with a recent phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The conversation reportedly covered key issues like trade, fentanyl, and TikTok. Trump described the call as "very good" for both countries, expressing his expectation that they will work together to address various problems.

Notably, Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the event.

