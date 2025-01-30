"May God bless their souls": US President Trump issues statement on devastating plane crash in Washington

President Trump expresses condolences and gratitude for responders after a commercial plane with 60 passengers crashes into the Potomac River following a mid-air collision with a helicopter near Reagan Airport.

"May God bless their souls": US President Trump issues statement on devastating plane crash in Washington dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a statement addressing the devastating mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport, expressing his condolences and gratitude for the emergency responders. Trump said he has been fully briefed on the terrible accident and will update details as they arise.

"May God bless their souls. 

Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. 

I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.” Trump's statement reads.

A commercial plane carrying roughly 60 people and 4 crew members crashed into the Potomac River in Washington DC on Wednesday evening after a mid-air collision with a helicopter. The incident occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where the plane, American Airlines Flight 5342, was attempting to land. 

According to the US Army, there were three soldiers aboard military helicopter involved in the crash.

According to the FAA, the plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in a devastating crash that was captured on video, showing a bright flash of fire. Kansas Senator Jerry Morgan said that the passenger plane was arriving from Kansas. 

"I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved," he said in a post on X.

The Reagan Airport has halted all flights to allow emergency teams to respond. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department quickly deployed fire department boats to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance asked citizens to pray for those on board the aircraft, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

