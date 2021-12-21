Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in electoral database management -- multiple enrolments of the same person at different places, sources said.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was passed by the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests on Monday, includes many of the electoral reforms which have been discussed for a long time, government sources said on Tuesday. Countering opposition claims that linking Aadhaar data to the voter ID card would violate the principles of secret voting and universal adult franchise, government sources said that electoral roll registration is carried out based on an application filed by an individual who is eligible to become a voter.

There is a provision in the Bill wherein the new applicant may voluntarily share his or her Aadhaar number along with the registration application for the purpose of identity, sources said, adding that no application would be turned down on the grounds that Aadhaar number was been shared.

Countering claims that the Bill violates the independence and sanctity of the constitutional process of issuing voter ID cards, sources said that Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in Electoral database management -- multiple enrolments of the same person at different places. Often electors shift their residence and get enrolled in the new place without deleting the previous enrolment. Thus, the possibility emerges of electors whose names appear in more than one electoral roll or at times more than once. This anomaly, sources said, can be fixed using the Aadhaar linkage.

Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert the existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for new registration, sources said, adding that this will help in cleansing the electoral roll to a great extent and facilitate elector registration in the location at which they are ‘ordinarily resident’.

