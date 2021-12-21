  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in electoral database management -- multiple enrolments of the same person at different places, sources said.

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was passed by the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests on Monday, includes many of the electoral reforms which have been discussed for a long time, government sources said on Tuesday. Countering opposition claims that linking Aadhaar data to the voter ID card would violate the principles of secret voting and universal adult franchise, government sources said that electoral roll registration is carried out based on an application filed by an individual who is eligible to become a voter.

    There is a provision in the Bill wherein the new applicant may voluntarily share his or her Aadhaar number along with the registration application for the purpose of identity, sources said, adding that no application would be turned down on the grounds that Aadhaar number was been shared.

    Countering claims that the Bill violates the independence and sanctity of the constitutional process of issuing voter ID cards, sources said that Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in Electoral database management -- multiple enrolments of the same person at different places. Often electors shift their residence and get enrolled in the new place without deleting the previous enrolment. Thus, the possibility emerges of electors whose names appear in more than one electoral roll or at times more than once. This anomaly, sources said, can be fixed using the Aadhaar linkage. 

    Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert the existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for new registration, sources said, adding that this will help in cleansing the electoral roll to a great extent and facilitate elector registration in the location at which they are ‘ordinarily resident’.

    Also Read: Google Doodle marks beginning of winter with hedgehog walking on snow

    Also Read: 'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation-dnm

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation

    Karnataka government to study proposal to ban MES on legal basis-ycb

    Karnataka government to study proposal to ban MES on legal basis

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir-dnm

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards

    Recent Stories

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi photo from vaccine certificate calls it frivolous gcw

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi's photo from vaccine certificate, calls it 'frivolous'

    Somethings cooking: Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)-ayh

    'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)

    PM Modi to interact with women in Prayagraj today transfer Rs 1000 cr to 1.6 lakh SHG members gcw

    PM Modi to interact with women in Prayagraj today, transfer Rs 1000 cr to 1.6 lakh SHG members

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US Report gcw

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US: Report

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon