Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today for India-Russia summit with PM Modi; Details inside

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Monday for the 21st annual India-Russia summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host. This will be Prime Minister Modi and President Putin's first in-person encounter since their meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. Despite the introduction of a new COVID-19 strain Omicron, which has interrupted the plans of multiple bilateral and international meetings, Putin elected to go forward with the visit.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin will examine the prospects of bilateral ties and explore measures to expand the two countries' strategic alliance. The yearly summit provides an opportunity for both presidents to rebalance their long-standing relationship.

Before the annual summit, India and Russia will conduct the first 2+2 meeting between their foreign and defence ministries. The conversation is anticipated to centre on "political and defence matters of mutual interest." The two sides are also scheduled to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the growing danger of terrorism from organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In addition to renewing a framework for military-technical cooperation and announcing a joint commission on technology and science for the next decade, India and Russia are slated to renew a framework for military-technical cooperation during the summit. The two parties are also expected to complete the last round of discussions for a logistical support agreement, which is expected to be finalised at the two-plus-two talks or at the summit.

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, and Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, will meet with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu. Following the meetings between Putin and PM Modi, both nations are anticipated to sign several bilateral agreements in various fields.