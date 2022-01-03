Video of Chinese flag-hoisting in Galwan Valley triggers storm in New Delhi

The opposition has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and give a befitting reply against the Chinese aggression in the region.

The alleged unfurling of the Chinese flag by its People Liberation of Army in Galwan Valley on New Year’s eve has triggered a political storm in New Delhi with the Congress party attacking the Narendra Modi government.

On Sunday evening, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to break his silence on it and give a befitting reply against the Chinese aggression in the region. Rahul's post on micro-blogging platform Twitter, when translated, read: "Only our Tricolor looks good in Galwan... China will have to be responded to. Modiji, break your silence."

However, sources in the security establishments said that the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, is part of Chinese propaganda warfare. This video is not from the area where disengagement has taken place, sources said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the prime minister after the video was posted by a journalist of a state-owned Chinese media who claimed that the flag was hoisted in the Galwan Valley. “Twenty soldiers were martyred fighting for Galwan, yet the Government of India has decided to remain a mute spectator when China is putting out visuals claiming to have unfurled their flag in the Galwan valley on New Year's Eve. Will PM Modi again not name China and give himself a clean chit," Kharge asked in a Twitter post on Monday. Taking a potshot, Youth Congress President V Srinivas said, "Chinese flag rise over India's Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022. Where is 56" Chowkidar?."

Galwan Valley was one of the friction points where troops of India and China engaged in a violent faceoff on June 15, 2020. A total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel-rank officer, were killed while the Chinese side also suffered massive casualties but they chose to reveal only four deaths.

