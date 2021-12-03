  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign with rally in Doon on December 4

    The BJP which expects a turnout of more than one lakh people at the PM's rally has thrown all its might into making it a grand success.

    Dehradun, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 5:09 PM IST
    To kickstart the poll campaign for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the state on December 4 to address a rally, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore. It will be Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in three months.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the rally venue, Parade Ground on Monday to assess the preparations said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 26,000 crore and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. He said party workers are extremely enthusiastic about the Prime Minister’s proposed visit, with meetings being held at the district and ward levels to assess the preparations for the rally.

    The Prime Minister will reach Dehradun’s Parade Ground, the rally venue at 12.30 pm, Pradesh BJP general secretary Kuldip Kumar said. Soon after his arrival, he will inaugurate seven developmental projects and lay foundation stones of 11 others, all totalling worth over Rs 18,000 crore after which he will start his address around 1 pm, PTI reported.

    Major projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the 120-MW Vyasi hydroelectricity project and a 38-km long stretch of all-weather Chardham road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58. Besides, he will also inaugurate the widened 33-km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway which is also part of the all-weather road project.

    The BJP which expects a turnout of more than one lakh people at the PM's rally has thrown all its might into making it a grand success.

    Earlier, the PM Modi came to Rishikesh on October 4 to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and visited Kedarnath on November 5 to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

    Uttarakhand Assembly polls are due early next year. 

