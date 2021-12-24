  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Disgruntled Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi, says ‘All of us are together’

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Disgruntled Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi, says All of us are together-dnm
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    After sparking rumours over dispute and rebellion against the Congress party, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said, “all of us are together”. Harish Rawat will lead the Congress campaign in Uttarakhand, it was decided in the meeting, while who would be the chief minister is a decision that will be taken later.

    Rawat's first reaction while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi was, he would lead the Congress campaign in the state Assembly polls as the campaign committee chief.

    “As the head of the campaign committee, I would lead the campaign. And all will provide their utmost cooperation,” said Rawat after the meeting. Asked whether there was a decision on who would be the Chief Minister if the party came to power, Rawat said it would be decided later.

    The Uttarakhand Congress leader had given his party a scare ahead of the Assembly polls early next year with tweets complaining that he ‘feels humiliated’, his “hands are tied” and that he wants to rest. He also posted cryptic tweets and refused to elaborate the meaning behind it.

    Also read: Harish Rawat raises banner of rebellion, calls out crocodiles within Congress in cryptic Twitter posts

    The Congress leadership stopped short of naming him its chief ministerial face, saying that MLAs would take that decision after the Uttarakhand election early next year. They also wanted to reassure Harish Rawat that he is the party's face for the Uttarakhand polls and will get all possible support from them, sources said on the meeting.

    Rawat, 73, stunned the Congress on Wednesday with a Twitter thread in which he spoke about feeling abandoned by his party bosses and about seeking divine guidance on the road ahead.

    “We have to swim in this sea of elections, but instead of supporting me, the organisation has either turned its back on me or is playing a negative role,” Rawat tweeted.

    The party had then called the senior leader to Delhi to discuss matters. Following Rawat’s remarks today, it appears the party has managed to pacify the veteran leader.

