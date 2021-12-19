  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    In a bid to reach out to the people ahead of next year’s assembly polls, the Uttarakhand BJP has planned ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in all the assembly constituencies of the state to highlight the work of the state government in the last five years.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    In a major push to bolster its grip in states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the party’s second ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in the Kumaon region in the poll-bound state today. On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadia had kickstarted the first yatra in Garhwal region in Uttarakhand.

    In a bid to reach out to the people ahead of next year’s assembly polls, the Uttarakhand BJP has planned ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in all the assembly constituencies of the state to highlight the work of the state government in the last five years along with all the development work carried out by the Central government.

    These two yatras will cover all the assembly constituencies of the region with senior leaders participating in it. It is expected to end in the first week of January.

    BJP president JP Nadda was quoted by ANI saying, “We have seen a new story of development in Uttarakhand. Earlier, when a passenger used to come to Uttarakhand, he used to get the one signal - one-way traffic. Now all roads are open 24 hours in the BJP government.”

    “When I see this enthusiasm, excitement and gathering of people, it tells me that people of Uttarakhand and Haridwar have made up their mind to give BJP their blessing again. If we talk about the development of the state, the statement by PM Modi, that we will use a double engine government to take Uttarakhand towards development, has turned true,” he added as per the report.

    Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others.

