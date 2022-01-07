Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray

The names of 24 candidates have been announced in the list. According to the list, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will contest from the Gangotri Assembly.

In the run up to Uttarakhand Assembly elections early February-March, Aam Aadmi Party released the first list of candidates on Friday. The names of 24 candidates have been announced in the list. According to the list, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will contest from the Gangotri Assembly.

More details to follow.