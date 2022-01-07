  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray

    The names of 24 candidates have been announced in the list. According to the list, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will contest from the Gangotri Assembly.
     

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    In the run up to Uttarakhand Assembly elections early February-March, Aam Aadmi Party released the first list of candidates on Friday. The names of 24 candidates have been announced in the list. According to the list, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will contest from the Gangotri Assembly.

    More details to follow.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
